JANA NAYAGAN RELEASE

Jana Nayagan Release Update: Setback For Vijay, Supreme Court Asks Makers To Approach High Court

Jana Nayagan Release Update: Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court regarding the Jana Nayagan case, requesting that no order be passed without hearing its side first.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jana Nayagan Release Update: Setback For Vijay, Supreme Court Asks Makers To Approach High CourtPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Jana Nayagan Release Update: In a major setback for Thalapathy Vjiay-starrer Jana Nayagan release, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain makers plea seeking censor nod, asking them to approach High Court. Touted as Vijay's final film - Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, however it got postponed after the makers failed to secure the censor certificate.

Jana Nayagan Release Row

The Supreme Court has directed the petitioner to move back to the Madras High Court, stating that the arguments must be raised before the High Court's division bench. The top court today asked the Madras High Court to decide the appeal regarding Vijay's Jana Nayagan on January 20, reportedly.

Jana Nayagan is It is directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions.

Prior to this the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court regarding the Jana Nayagan case, requesting that no order be passed without hearing its side first.

CBFC Moved High Court

On January 9, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) moved the Madras High Court challenging an earlier order that had directed the board to issue a U/A 16+ certificate to the film. Seeking urgent intervention, the CBFC requested that the matter be reconsidered by a revising committee.

After hearing the appeal, the Madras High Court ordered that Jana Nayagan should not be released until January 21, effectively putting a temporary hold on the film’s certification. As a result, the film’s release plans have been stalled, leaving fans awaiting further updates.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead role, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The film was originally slated for release on January 9, aligning with the Pongal festival. It is being widely described as Vijay’s final film before his formal political entry, as he prepares to contest the Tamil Nadu elections under the TVK banner.

 

