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Jana Nayagan release update: Thalapathy Vijay's film to finally hit screens in July?

Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last screen outing as he embarks on his political journey.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Jana Nayagan release update: Thalapathy Vijay's film to finally hit screens in July?
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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