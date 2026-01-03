Jana Nayagan Trailer Drops: Thalapathy Vijay Sets the Stage for a Grand Farewell

New Delhi: Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. The film is especially significant as it marks Vijay’s final movie before he fully transitions into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The film’s audio was recently launched at a grand event in Malaysia. Meanwhile, the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of Jana Nayagan today, January 3 (Saturday), at 6:45 PM.

Several reports suggest that Vijay’s final film will feature not one or two, but as many as seven intense and violent action sequences. The actor was last seen performing high-octane action in Leo, and expectations are high for his final on-screen outing. This update comes shortly after the lyrical version of the Hindi song Jiye Tere Hi Sahare from Jana Nayagan was released earlier this week.

Jana Nayagan will see a pan-India release and will be titled Jana Neta in Hindi. For the unversed, the film is a political action drama with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, along with Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narayan in pivotal roles.