Jana Nayagan U/A Certificate Delay: Gautami Tadimalla Clarifies, 'Not A Part Of CBFC...'

Chennai: Responding to a fan who had asked her why there was a delay in issuing a U/A certificate to actor Vijay's last film, 'Jana Nayagan', actress Gautami Tadimalla has now clarified that she was not a part of the Censor Board and that he must address his queries, if any, to the ministry concerned.

On Saturday, soon after the makers of director H Vinoth's 'Jana Nayagan' released the film's trailer, social media was abuzz with rumours that although officials of the Censor Board had viewed the film 'Jana Nayagan' several days ago and had recommended a U/A certificate for it, the makers had not received a censor certificate until now.

One fan tweeted to actress Gautami, who was formerly with the Censor Board, saying, "You are very much in the Censor Board Committee and kindly explain why there is so much delay in issuing the UA certificate for JanaNayagan??" The fan also went to the extent of putting out a response given by AI app Grok which said "Yes, actress Gautami Tadimalla is a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)..."

Responding to the fan's tweet, actress Gautami wrote, "I also am wondering why I am being referred to in this context. I am not a part of the CBFC and have not been asked to head any viewing committees for certifying any film since Oct 2023. I have not received any requests for participation in any context for any film. If you have any queries, you should address them to the concerned Ministry. And thank you for letting me know that my name is still being used in this manner. I wish 'Jananayagan' all the best for a successful release."

For the unaware, director H Vinoth's upcoming action entertainer 'Jana Nayagan', featuring Vijay in the lead, has triggered huge expectations as this will be the leading actor's last film.

On Saturday, expectations from the film soared after the makers released a trialer.

The trailer that was released begins with a notorious thug asking another thug over phone about a person called Thalapathy Vetri Kondan. The other person immediately asks in an alarmed tone,"Hope you haven't tried your tricks with him because you would have heard of many killers but have you heard of someone setting a record in it? That is 'Thalapathy' for you. Do not touch him. He will slice you up."

We are then treated to a series of action sequences in the film. A little child is then seen asking Vijay, "You bashed an entire battalion. Are you Superman?" He replies, "I am just an ordinary man baby but I have heard people say that whatever I do is super."

The trailer also shows Mamitha Baiju playing Vijay's daughter Viji. "Girls should not be scared. She must be like a tigress," he says even as he attempts to get her to sign a form to get inducted in the army. We then see visuals of Viji being in fear and pain and Thalapathy beginning to search for the person who dared to harass her.

The trailer also shows Bobby Deol as the antagonist, who believes that he will be able to make India fall at his feet in 30 days. We get to know he has a plan called OM, which basically is aimed at annihilation.

The trailer shows Vijay making a series of strong political statements. It has a dialogue in which the actor is seen saying,"Be it anybody who tells me,'I will close your chapter', 'I will cause disgrace to befall you', I have no intention of turning back."

The trailer ends with a scene in which he is seen whipping politicians, saying, "Instead of entering politics to serve the people selflessly, you barge into politics to loot and kill innocent lives."

The film, which has triggered huge interest, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on January 9 this year.