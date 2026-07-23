Jana Nayagan Twitter review: Ending days of wait and delay, Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has finally opened in cinemas today. Fans have thronged theatres to catch their favourite star and politician on the big screens one more time.
Let's take a look at the First Day First Show (FDFS) reactions of fans. Take a look here:
ONE LAST DANCE #JanaNayagan— Pokkiri_Victor (@Pokkiri_Victor) July 22, 2026
Koluthungadaaaa pic.twitter.com/1KiBKhd7CU
#JanaNayagan First Half – BLOCKBUSTER Stuff!— Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) July 23, 2026
Goosebumps From Start To Finish!
The First 20 Minutes Are Pure #ThalapathyVijay Celebration With Title Card.... Theatre Erupting for Every Scene and Song #ThalapathyKathcheri.
Screenplay is Smart With Excellent… pic.twitter.com/TRYfwUwEPk
#JanaNayagan - FDFS 1st Half— Ak Van (@kingakkhanmal75) July 23, 2026
As A #Thalapathy Fan It’s Fun till now
The Technical Qualities Are Exceptional
But The Story is the same old(BK)
With Some New Touches
With A #DaakuMaharaaj Reference they should have remaked that film instead..#ThalapathyVijay Is Still pic.twitter.com/8lNgdD9RZn
#JanaNayagan First Half Review— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 23, 2026
- An Old School Mass Commercial Entertainer carried by the Massy Presence of #ThalapathyVijay..
- Thalapathy Vijay - One Man Show.. Man aces Action, Emotion, Fun and Dance, keeping you entertained throughout..
- The Intro, Thalapathy… pic.twitter.com/BVxShmxMZM
Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film as he embarks on his political journey. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.
A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.
Jana Nayagan clippings were also reportedly circulated online. The makers, KVN Productions, had also released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.
'Jana Nayagan' is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, the film features Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles.
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