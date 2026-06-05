Janhvi Kapoor allegedly likes post calling Peddi 'most expensive disrespect' to an actress, later removes it

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, released in theatres on June 04, 2026.

In the film, Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Achiyyamma, the female lead, who is shown in multiple scenes where her character is objectified, and also faces assault from the protagonist.

Janhvi Kapoor likes post calling Pedii 'most expensive disrespect'

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Following the film’s release, a post on Instagram page Recommendation Community gained attention for its strong criticism of the movie. The post, titled: “Peddi: the most expensive disrespect ever paid to a leading woman in Indian cinema,” criticised the Rs 350 crore production for what it described as the denial of human identity while also questioning how the female lead’s character is portrayed compared to the male protagonist.

The post further stated: “It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story. Reports show that Janhvi Kapoor explicitly questioned these shots during post-production, a boundary that perfectly mirrors her recent public stance against the industry's habit of oversexualizing women. She drew a professional line, but the final edit kept the footage anyway. This isn't a case of an actress failing to stand up for herself. It is a director choosing to ignore a boundary because he decided her consent mattered less than his box office numbers.”

Although Janhvi Kapoor did not comment on the post, social media users noticed that she had liked it. This led to online discussions, with several users pointing out the interaction. “Liked by janhvi kapoor,” commented one user under the post, along with crying emojis. Another user wrote, “Wtf this post is liked by jahnvi kapoor. It is an insult to tfi.”

However, the actress has since removed her like from the post.

Peddi movie Review and controversy

Meanwhile, review by Zee News highlighted concerns about certain creative choices in the film, stating, "For a film that aims to be inspirational and motivational, the frequent use of smoking scenes feels somewhat excessive. Several major characters, including Ram Charan and Divyenndu, are shown smoking on multiple occasions throughout the film. While these moments may have been intended to enhance the characters' personas, they do little to contribute to the story's motivational themes.

Also Read | Peddi movie review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer impresses with strong performances despite flaws

In particular, Ram Charan's entry sequence relies heavily on smoking imagery, even though the character's presence, confidence, and charisma are strong enough to make an impact without it. The same applies to several other scenes across the film.

There is complete acknowledgement that Janhvi Kapoor looks striking on screen and carries a strong visual presence. However, the concern lies in the repeated objectification, not only through the camera’s framing but also through the way certain dialogues are written for Peddi’s character.

Once again, for a film positioned as a motivational and inspirational drama, this element feels unnecessary and out of place."

The review also pointed to a specific dialogue sequence, stating, "In one particular scene, when Janhvi Kapoor’s character advises against touching a woman without consent, Ram Charan’s character responds with a line along the lines of how some express love through flowers, some through letters, while “Peddi” expresses it through physical touch. The intention behind the dialogue may have been to portray confidence or emotional intensity, but the execution feels awkward and does not sit comfortably within the film’s otherwise inspirational tone."