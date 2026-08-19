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  • /January 12 Vidudala: Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram's Anil Ravipudi film gets a hilarious title, set for Sankranthi 2027

January 12 Vidudala: Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram's Anil Ravipudi film gets a hilarious title, set for Sankranthi 2027

Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram's much-awaited entertainer with Anil Ravipudi has been titled January 12 Vidudala, with the film scheduled for a grand worldwide release on January 12, 2027.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
January 12 Vidudala: Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram's Anil Ravipudi film gets a hilarious title, set for Sankranthi 2027

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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January 12 Vidudala: Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram's Anil Ravipudi film gets a hilarious title, set for Sankranthi 2027
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