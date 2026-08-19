The video features Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty approaching Anil Ravipudi and asking him about the title of their film. Without any hesitation, the director replies, “January 12 Vidudala.” The actors, however, are left confused and quickly clarify that they are asking for the title, not the release date. What follows is a hilarious exchange filled with confusion and witty banter, before he finally reveals that January 12 Vidudala is indeed the official title of the movie.