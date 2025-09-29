Japanese-British Breakdancer Hokuto Konishi Joins Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Film

New Delhi: Japanese-British breakdancer Hokuto Konishi, popularly known as Hok or Falcon, has revealed that he is working on the upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, directed by Atlee. Sharing photos and videos from the film set in India, Hok expressed his enthusiasm about his first foray into the Indian film industry.

Hokuto Konishi Shares Social Media Post

Hok took to social media to update his followers, saying, “Well now that the cat is out of the bag, I wanted to do a life update post for my past month working in the India film industry.” He added that although he cannot reveal many details about the project yet, it involves “a lot of hours and hard work” and promises to be “quite insanely massive.”

Reflecting on his experience, Hok wrote, “Here’s to diving head first into how different cultures run things & to more crazy problem solving adventures that has yet to come.”

Take a look at his post:

From Oxford to Global Fame: Hok’s Journey

Born in Tokyo but raised in Oxford, England, Hokuto Konishi is a renowned breakdancer, choreographer, and television personality. He gained international recognition as a finalist on Season 3 of the TV dance show So You Think You Can Dance, where his performance, choreographed by Wade Robson, won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography in 2008.

Hok has also choreographed major music videos, including LMFAO’s hits Party Rock Anthem and Champagne Showers. His work with the American hip-hop dance crew Quest Crew further cemented his reputation in the dance world, making his move into Indian cinema an exciting new chapter.