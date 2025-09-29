Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966246https://zeenews.india.com/regional/japanese-british-breakdancer-hokuto-konishi-joins-allu-arjun-deepika-padukone-s-upcoming-film-2966246.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
HOKUTO KONISHI

Japanese-British Breakdancer Hokuto Konishi Joins Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Film

Japanese-British breakdancer Hokuto Konishi reveals he is working on the upcoming Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone film directed by Atlee and shares his excitement about entering the Indian film industry.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Japanese-British Breakdancer Hokuto Konishi Joins Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Film(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Japanese-British breakdancer Hokuto Konishi, popularly known as Hok or Falcon, has revealed that he is working on the upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, directed by Atlee. Sharing photos and videos from the film set in India, Hok expressed his enthusiasm about his first foray into the Indian film industry.

Hokuto Konishi Shares Social Media Post

Hok took to social media to update his followers, saying, “Well now that the cat is out of the bag, I wanted to do a life update post for my past month working in the India film industry.” He added that although he cannot reveal many details about the project yet, it involves “a lot of hours and hard work” and promises to be “quite insanely massive.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Bomb Threat At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Residence Hours After Karur Rally Stampede

Reflecting on his experience, Hok wrote, “Here’s to diving head first into how different cultures run things & to more crazy problem solving adventures that has yet to come.”

Take a look at his post:

From Oxford to Global Fame: Hok’s Journey

Born in Tokyo but raised in Oxford, England, Hokuto Konishi is a renowned breakdancer, choreographer, and television personality. He gained international recognition as a finalist on Season 3 of the TV dance show So You Think You Can Dance, where his performance, choreographed by Wade Robson, won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography in 2008.

Also Read | Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Diljit Dosanjh Pauses Hong Kong Concert To Pray For Singer’s Recovery - WATCH

Hok has also choreographed major music videos, including LMFAO’s hits Party Rock Anthem and Champagne Showers. His work with the American hip-hop dance crew Quest Crew further cemented his reputation in the dance world, making his move into Indian cinema an exciting new chapter.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh