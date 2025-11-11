Jatadhara Box Office Collection: Sonakshi Sinha And Sudheer Babu-Starrer Holds Strong On Monday

New Delhi: Telugu film Jatadhara starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha ( in her Telugu debut) is on a victorious stride at the box office! After a promising weekend, the film showed remarkable stability on Monday, collecting an impressive Day1 ₹1.47cr (Gross), Day 2 , ₹2.91 cr (Gross), Day 3 ₹4.62 (Gross) and Day 4 ₹5.10 cr (Gross).

Jatadhara Box Office Response

Despite competition and a crowded release window, Jatadhara opened on a positive note and has only strengthened since the release day. A major highlight contributing to the surge is the film’s electrifying climax, which blends high emotional stakes with the powerful Shiv Taandav by Sudheer Babu, and both have particularly struck a chord with South audiences. The divine energy, the dramatic build-up, and the spiritual undertones have elevated the film’s appeal and likability among audiences, helping it stand tall even in a competitive market.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the Telugu regions, small-budget films that manage to post decent numbers are celebrated as moderate successes, and Jatadhara has already earned that distinction. The film’s consistent performance and growing positive reception have cemented its success story in the South, while its Hindi-language collections are also shaping up well, considering the scale and the positive reception from audiences across territories.

The film, presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller that also stars an ensemble cast featuring Divya Khossla in a special appearance along with Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.