JATADHARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Jatadhara Box Office Collection: Sudheer Babu-Sonakshi Sinha Film Earns Rs 6.05 Cr Gross!

Jatadhara Box Office Collection: A major highlight contributing to the surge is the film’s electrifying climax, which blends high emotional stakes with the powerful Shiv Taandav by Sudheer Babu, and both have particularly struck a chord with South audiences.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jatadhara Box Office Collection: Sudheer Babu-Sonakshi Sinha Film Earns Rs 6.05 Cr Gross!Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Telugu film Jatadhara starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha ( in her Telugu debut) is on a victorious stride at the box office! The film showed consistency on Monday with Rs 5.30 crores (gross) and now it has collected Rs 6.05 cr (Gross) on Tuesday.

Jatadhara Box Office Response

Sudheer Babu's performance, Sonakshi Sinha's never-seen-before menacing avatar and Shilpa Shirodkar's impressive acting chops all laced with epic visuals have been appreciated by the fans.

A major highlight contributing to the surge is the film’s electrifying climax, which blends high emotional stakes with the powerful Shiv Taandav by Sudheer Babu, and both have particularly struck a chord with South audiences.

The film, presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller that also stars an ensemble cast featuring Divya Khossla in a special appearance along with Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

