Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2941349https://zeenews.india.com/regional/jatadhara-first-look-poster-sudheer-babu-sonakshi-sinha-in-a-fierce-avatar-2941349.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
JATADHARA FIRST LOOK POSTER

Jatadhara First Look Poster: Sudheer Babu & Sonakshi Sinha In A Fierce Avatar

The poster offers a glimpse into the intense world of Jatadhara, where myth and reality collide, and the divine faces off against the cursed.

|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 04:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jatadhara First Look Poster: Sudheer Babu & Sonakshi Sinha In A Fierce AvatarPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The makers, on Monday, unveiled the first look poster of “Jatadhara,” featuring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in fierce, never-seen-before avatars.

Taking to Instagram, they shared the poster and wrote, “The wait is over! Witness the mythology-meets-visual spectacle of #JATADHARA. Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and a glimpse of Lord Shiva ignite the screen. ZEE Studios &amp; #PrernaVArora redefine Indian cinema, yet again. Teaser 8th August—history in the making.”

The poster offers a glimpse into the intense world of Jatadhara, where myth and reality collide, and the divine faces off against the cursed. At the center, a blazing trident cuts through stormy skies as Sudheer Babu’s character stands ready for battle, with the mighty figure of Lord Shiva looming behind him. The scene shifts to a fiery red underworld, where the terrifying Dhanapisachini — a demon guarding forbidden treasures — appears in a chilling, upside-down form.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

More cast details are expected to be revealed soon. Produced by Zee Studios &amp; Prerna Arora, under the banner Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, the forthcoming mythic supernatural epic blends ancient Indian lore with high-octane visual storytelling.

Helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film aims to deliver a grand visual experience with cutting-edge VFX, AI-driven storytelling, and a concept-rich narrative inspired by Indian mythology. Backed by music from Zee Music Co., the film is set for a nationwide release later this year.

“Jatadhara” marks Prerna Arora’s second major collaboration with Zee Studios following “Rustom.” She has previously produced movies like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Padman,” “Pari,” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu.”

In March, Sonakshi Sinha had announced a completing the second schedule of her much-anticipated Telugu film debut, “Jatadhara.” “Annnnnd its a WRAP for a power packed second schedule of #Jatadhara!!! Cant wait for third sched (sic),” the actress wrote as the caption.

On the occasion of Women’s Day (March 8), the makers unveiled Sonakshi’s first look, featuring the actress in a fierce and powerful avatar. The poster was released with a caption celebrating strength and power.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK