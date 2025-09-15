New Delhi: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha are set to ablaze the screen as they bring to life the epic spectacle Jatadhara, releasing in cinemas on 7th November 2025 in Hindi and Telugu, both the languages.

Jatadhara Motion Poster

Zee Studios dropped the character posters of Jatadhara and the thunderous teaser, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. Today, the makers have unleashed the ultimate announcement the film’s release date with a jaw-dropping motion poster that takes the excitement to the next level.

About Jatadhara Cast

The poster crackles with powerful cosmic visuals unfold along with Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, of light vs darkness, of human will vs cosmic fate. Each frame is a universe in itself, larger-than-life, grand in scale, and brimming with raw power.

Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan, Directors, added: “Jatadhara is rooted in a folk tale where darkness collides with divine power, bringing audiences face-to-face with the presence of God. It’s a story of faith, fear, and cosmic destiny.”

Jatadhara Teaser, Characters

The teaser which was unveiled sometime back is loaded by heavy BGM, roaring visual spectacle - all at the backdrop of mythology. Sudheer Babu is seen flaunting his sleek and chiselled well-toned six-pack abs. Sonakshi Sinha plays a demonic goddess Dhanapisachini, who has never played something similar on-screen and looks menacing.

Jatadhara is a supernatural fantasy thriller which also marks Sonakshi Sinha’s much-anticipated debut in the Telugu film industry. Jatadhara will hit the screens on November 7, 2025.