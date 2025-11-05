Jatadhara New Trailer Released Ahead Of Theatrical Premiere; Sonakshi Sinha And Sudheer Babu Promise Visual Treat

New Delhi: The makers of Jatadhara have dropped a brand-new trailer just two days ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release, and the buzz among fans is soaring. The preview also marks the opening of advance bookings.

Packed with high-octane action, goosebump-inducing visuals, divinity, mythological drama, and intense emotions, the trailer showcases Sudheer Babu in a powerful avatar alongside a menacing Sonakshi Sinha, who is set to surprise audiences with her fierce performance as Dhana Pisaachi.

The new trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s massive scale and grandeur. Every frame reinforces that the makers have left no stone unturned in crafting a true big-screen spectacle that blends myth, emotion, and visual brilliance.

Speaking about the film, Sudheer Babu said, “Jatadhara is not just a film, it’s an experience that goes beyond imagination. The scale, the vision, the authenticity with which the entire team has built this world is extraordinary. Every frame felt alive with energy. As an actor, to be part of something so spiritually intense yet visually massive has been truly transformative. This is a film that will make audiences feel the power of devotion and destiny on the big screen.”

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The action-packed epic fuses Indian mythology with explosive visuals and will roar into theatres on November 7, 2025, in Hindi and Telugu.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Divya Khossla (in a special appearance), Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

A bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers. Divya Vijay serves as Creative Producer, while Bhavini Goswami is the Supervising Producer.

Motion Poster and Teaser Build Hype

Earlier, Zee Studios unveiled the character posters and a thunderous teaser that left viewers intrigued. Today, the makers amplified the anticipation with a jaw-dropping motion poster announcing the film’s release date, taking excitement to the next level.

The teaser, accompanied by a powerful background score and stunning visual effects, unfolds against a mythological backdrop. Sudheer Babu flaunts his chiselled physique, while Sonakshi Sinha embodies the terrifying demonic goddess Dhana Pisaachi—a role unlike anything she has portrayed before.