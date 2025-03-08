Jatadhara: Sonakshi Sinha Radiates Goddess Energy In Her Powerful FIRST Look

New Delhi: On Women’s Day, the makers of Jatadhara unveiled Sonakshi Sinha’s first look, marking her Telugu debut.

Stepping into a never-seen-before avatar, Sinha takes on a powerful role that blends action, mythology, and supernatural elements. Promising an intense cinematic experience, Jatadhara is set to be a thrilling ride.

With mystery, strength, and intrigue at its core, this performance is shaping up to be one of her most anticipated yet.

Director Venkat Kalyan took to Instagram and share Sonakshi sinha's striking first look from the film.

Check Out The First Look Below!

Delighting fans on this special occasion, the makers captioned the post as, 'This Women’s day a beacon of strength and power rises in #Jatadhara! Welcome aboard @aslisona.''

Sonakshi Sinha exudes goddess vibes in the captivating first look of Jatadhara. The actress can be seen in heavy golden jewellery, she partially covers her face, drawing focus to her intense, kajal-rimmed eyes that radiate power. Her fiery gaze, combined with wild, flowing locks, hints at a fierce and enigmatic avatar, leaving fans eager for more.

After a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14, attended by key industry figures, the team is now venturing into the dense forests of Mount Abu. An elaborate jungle set has been built at Maukaa Studios to create the film’s mystical world. With a grand scale and a vision blending ancient legends with high-octane action, the film promises a visually breathtaking experience.

Sonakshi Sinha is set to begin filming on March 10, stepping into a transformative role that demands depth, intensity, and power.

This supernatural thriller stars Sudheer Babu ‘Jatadhara’ is produced by Zee Studios’ Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang.

Co Producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre also contribute to the film.

