Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943151https://zeenews.india.com/regional/jatadhara-teaser-sudheer-babu-vs-sonakshi-sinha-in-mythical-supernatural-thriller-watch-2943151.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
JATADHARA TEASER

Jatadhara Teaser: Sudheer Babu vs Sonakshi Sinha In Mythical Supernatural Thriller - Watch

Jatadhara starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha official release date is yet to be announced.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jatadhara Teaser: Sudheer Babu vs Sonakshi Sinha In Mythical Supernatural Thriller - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited teaser of Jatadhara - full of mystique, power blended with mythology is here. Actor Sudheer Babu is seen in an impressive character while Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a transformative, never-seen-before avatar. This mythological supernatural thriller promises to be an high-octane entertainer.  

Jatadhara Teaser

The teaser is loaded by heavy BGM, roaring visual spectacle - all at the backdrop of mythology. Jointly directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara blends heritage with innovation through cutting-edge VFX and a high-concept narrative. Sudheer Babu is seen flaunting his sleek and chiselled well-toned six-pack abs. The actor shared the teaser link on social media with a caption reading: A hero born from sacrifice - A darkness fuelled by greed. The clash begins — #JatadharaTeaser Out Now #AwakeningBegins

About Jatadhara

Zee Studios' Jatadhara's detailed cast names are kept hush-hush. Sonakshi Sinha plays a demonic goddess Dhanapisachini, who has never played something similar on-screen and looks menacing. Her act in the teaser is jaw-dropping. Sudheer Babu strikes an impressive note with his restrained yet powerful screen presence. Jatadhara is a supernatural fantasy thriller which also marks Sonakshi Sinha’s much-anticipated debut in the Telugu film industry.

On International Women’s Day, March 8, this year - Sonakshi's first look was unveiled, showcasing her in a powerful and intense new avatar.

Jatadhara's official release date is yet to be announced.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK