Jatadhara Teaser: Sudheer Babu vs Sonakshi Sinha In Mythical Supernatural Thriller - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited teaser of Jatadhara - full of mystique, power blended with mythology is here. Actor Sudheer Babu is seen in an impressive character while Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a transformative, never-seen-before avatar. This mythological supernatural thriller promises to be an high-octane entertainer.

Jatadhara Teaser

The teaser is loaded by heavy BGM, roaring visual spectacle - all at the backdrop of mythology. Jointly directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara blends heritage with innovation through cutting-edge VFX and a high-concept narrative. Sudheer Babu is seen flaunting his sleek and chiselled well-toned six-pack abs. The actor shared the teaser link on social media with a caption reading: A hero born from sacrifice - A darkness fuelled by greed. The clash begins — #JatadharaTeaser Out Now #AwakeningBegins

About Jatadhara

Zee Studios' Jatadhara's detailed cast names are kept hush-hush. Sonakshi Sinha plays a demonic goddess Dhanapisachini, who has never played something similar on-screen and looks menacing. Her act in the teaser is jaw-dropping. Sudheer Babu strikes an impressive note with his restrained yet powerful screen presence. Jatadhara is a supernatural fantasy thriller which also marks Sonakshi Sinha’s much-anticipated debut in the Telugu film industry.

On International Women’s Day, March 8, this year - Sonakshi's first look was unveiled, showcasing her in a powerful and intense new avatar.

Jatadhara's official release date is yet to be announced.