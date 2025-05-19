Jombieland TEASER: Kanika Mann, Binnu Dhillon Gear Up For Zombie Mayhem In Horror Comedy- WATCH

New Delhi: Starring Kanika Mann, Binnu Dhillon, Angira Dhar, and introducing G Khan is India’s first full-fledged Punjabi zombie comedy in Jombieland , and its official teaser has just dropped. Packed with desi humour, heart-thumping thrills and a dash of undead madness, the film is all set to rewrite the rules of regional entertainment.

Take A Look At The Teaser Below!

The just-released teaser shares a glimpse of the madness in store: a picturesque rural setting now overrun by zombies, unsuspecting villagers caught in the middle, love threatened by both tradition and terror, and comedy waiting around every blood-splattered corner. With its unique blend of horror, romance, and Punjabi flavour, Jombieland is gearing up to be the zom-com spectacle of the year.

Written and directed by Thaparr, Jombieland whisks audiences to a once‑idyllic Punjabi village upended by the outbreak of the deadly virus. Jeeti and Koko, star‑crossed lovers facing family opposition, find their battle for love overtaken by a far more terrifying fight: staying alive in a village besieged by zombies.

Also starring Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon, the film marks the first chapter of an ambitious zombie comedy trilogy which is produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under the Next Level Productions banner.

Jombieland hits theatres on June 13, 2025.