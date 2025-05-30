Jombieland Trailer: Kanika Mann And Binnu Dhillon’s Chemistry Is Magical, Angira Dhar Looks Fiery Like-Never-Before

New Delhi: The official trailer of Jombieland starring Kanika Mann, Binnu Dhillon, debutant G Khan, and Angira Dhar is finally out, offering a riotous sneak peek into India’s first Punjabi zombie comedy. Packed with desi humor, romance, and spine-chilling undead mayhem, Jombieland promises to deliver a genre-defying cinematic experience when it hits theaters on June 13.

Directed and written by Thaparr, Jombieland is set in a quiet Punjabi village that is suddenly turned upside down when a mysterious virus breaks out—transforming its unsuspecting residents into ravenous zombies. The film also features Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon, rounding out a dynamic ensemble.

The trailer blends horror, romance, and rustic Punjabi comedy in equal measure. Viewers get a glimpse of the idyllic rural setting slowly succumbing to chaos, as the virus spreads and villagers begin transforming. From hilarious jump scares to clever one-liners and action-packed zombie showdowns, it sets the tone for a madcap zom-com ride. Binnu Dhillon, G Khan, and Angira Dhar face the zombie onslaught with fierce resolve and hilarious timing.

Produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under the banner of Next Level Productions, Jombieland marks a bold step for Punjabi cinema, venturing into the zombie genre with a comedic twist. It’s a refreshing take that merges rural storytelling with global horror themes, grounded in local culture and humor.

Jombieland is all set to release in theaters on June 13, 2025.