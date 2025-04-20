Jr. NTR Gears Up For Prashanth Neel’s Pan-India Action Spectacle ‘NTRNeel’

New Delhi: In a much-anticipated collaboration that has fans buzzing with excitement, "Man of the Masses" Jr. NTR is set to join hands with blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel and leading production house Mythri Movie Makers for a massive new project, tentatively titled NTRNeel.

The film, which is already being hailed as a game-changer, is scheduled to begin production on April 22. Fueling the anticipation further, photos and social media posts showing Jr. NTR en route to the shoot have gone viral. A post from the official fan page reads:

"THE HUNT BEGINS…Man of Masses @jrntr sets off to join the shoot from April 22nd ABSOLUTE MAYHEM"

Take A Look At The Post Here:

Though the makers are keeping plot details under wraps, expectations are soaring, thanks to the powerful combination of Neel’s gritty storytelling and NTR’s electrifying screen presence.

This project marks Jr. NTR’s return after the resounding success of Devara: Part 1, which not only emerged as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024 but also won hearts internationally, particularly in Japan.

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel is riding high on the success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, a blockbuster hit that dominated both box office charts and OTT platforms throughout the year.

NTRNeel is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, with backing from Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. The film is rumored to be mounted on a grand scale, rivalling the production values of the KGF series, and aims to redefine the action genre in Indian cinema.

With two of Indian cinema’s most dynamic forces coming together, NTRNeel is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in recent memory.