Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Regional
  • /Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for mythological spectacle, film announced with powerful teaser poster

Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for mythological spectacle, film announced with powerful teaser poster

Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for a grand mythology-inspired film, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for mythological spectacle, film announced with powerful teaser poster
Image Credit: (Image: @jrntr/Instagram)

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kashmir records hottest day of the season as Srinagar sizzles at 35.3°C; rain likely to bring relief from July 1
J&K weather7 min ago
2
Sabrimala case15 min ago
3
cocktail 225 min ago
4
Pakistan29 min ago
5
Italy35 min ago