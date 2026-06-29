/Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for mythological spectacle, film announced with powerful teaser poster

Mumbai: Actor Jr NTR and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas have officially reunited for a new project, announcing the same on social media.
The project was officially announced by NTR through social media.
"The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. #NTRxTrivikram," Jr NTR wrote in the caption.
Featuring a trident and spear merging alongside a DNA motif, the poster carries the intriguing tagline, "One Spear, One Purpose... One Divine Reckoning." The makers have positioned the film as a grand mythological spectacle, promising a divine cinematic experience inspired by mythology and rooted in powerful storytelling, as stated in a press release.
Conceived on a grand scale and rooted in divinity, the film promises a powerful blend of mythology-inspired storytelling, intense emotions, breathtaking action and spectacular world-building.
The film's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The film is jointly produced by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu) under the prestigious Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts.
The film is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
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