Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ Gets Official Sequel, Makers Announce ‘Devara 2’ On Film’s First Anniversary

Hyderabad: Jr NTR starrer 'Devara' is headed for an official sequel.



As the film completed one year of its release, the makers announced the next instalment as a special treat for fans.



"It's been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast... and the name the world remembers is DEVARA Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget Now gear up for Devara2," read a post shared by the official social media handle of Yuvasudha Arts.

It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA



Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget



Now gear up for #Devara2



Man of Masses @tarak9999

A #KoratalaSiva… pic.twitter.com/yi0fBsaImI — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 27, 2025

According to the post, Jr NTR is expected to reprise his character, while Koratala Siva will also return to the director's chair. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the sequel.

Details about the remaining cast members are yet to be unveiled.

The first film featured Jr NTR alongside a star-studded cast of Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shina Chacko and Narain. The film hit theatres on September 27, 2024.



In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. It was produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.



The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.



It concluded with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, setting the stage for the next saga. While fans have been eagerly anticipating a sequel, the latest announcement has left them excited.

