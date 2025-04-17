Jr. NTR’s Devara Storms Japan Box Office Dominates The Anime Nation

New Delhi: Jr. NTR has once again proven his global dominance with the phenomenal success of 'Devara: Part 1.' The film, one of the most anticipated Telugu releases, lived up to every expectation — delivering high-octane action, powerful performances, and a gripping storyline.

Jr. NTR’s intense portrayal of the titular character left audiences in awe, cementing his place as one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema.

In the Telugu market, Devara stormed the box office with record-breaking numbers, collecting over Rs 350 crores and becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. But what truly stunned everyone was the film’s extraordinary performance in Japan. Already a beloved figure among Japanese fans thanks to the critically acclaimed RRR, Jr. NTR’s popularity skyrocketed as Devara turned into a massive blockbuster there.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara was released on September 27, 2024 in India and internationally, grossing over Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office.

Released in Japan on March 28, 2025 the film's emotional depth, gripping action, and Jr. NTR's larger-than-life screen presence deeply resonated with Japanese audiences, creating a wave of admiration and enthusiasm.

Devara is raking in big bucks in Japan, reportedly earning around 11.1 million yen within just two days of its release. According to Times Now reports, the film has drawn an impressive 6,188 viewers, marking the highest footfall for an Indian film in Japanese theaters to date.

The film’s success both at home and abroad, especially in Japan, marks a milestone in the global journey of Indian cinema.

Earlier, superstar Jr. NTR shared a heartwarming experience from his recent visit to Japan, where Devara: Part 1 has been creating a frenzy among fans. The actor took to Instagram handle and posted a video clip of an event in Japan, where excited fans could be seen cheering enthusiastically for superstar.

Take A Look At The Post:

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in crucial roles.

The film follows Devara, the chieftain of a coastal village, as he feuds with his counterpart Bhaira over arms smuggling through the Red Sea.