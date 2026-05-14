Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ makers drop new update before birthday glimpse release

Mumbai: The makers of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated film “NTRNeel” have further raised excitement around the project by unveiling a new poster ahead of the release of the film’s first glimpse.

The glimpse is set to drop at midnight on May 19, coinciding with Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20.

Sharing the latest poster on social media, the makers teased fans with an image of a man standing in the middle of a desert holding a stick. The caption read, “The calm before the ____ Rest you know what to fill in the blank.”

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The project has been creating massive buzz ever since it was announced, as it brings together Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel for the first time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates from the film, which is being touted as one of the biggest releases in the coming years.

Jr NTR’s team issues clarification

Meanwhile, Jr NTR’s team recently issued a clarification regarding charity drives being organised by certain fan groups in the actor’s name. In an official statement, the team said that the actor is not associated with or endorsing any such fundraising activities.

“It has come to our attention that certain fan groups have been organising charity drives and raising funds in the name of Mr. NTR. We would like to formally clarify that Mr. NTR is in no way associated with these activities, nor does he endorse them in any capacity,” the statement read.

The team also urged fans and well-wishers to avoid contributing to such initiatives unless communicated directly by the actor or his office.

Also Read: Jr NTR teases new chiselled 'Dragon', flaunts his new muscular back

Adding to the anticipation, Jr NTR had recently shared a gym picture on Instagram, showing off his chiselled physique. He captioned the post, “Built. Not bought. #NTRNeel.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. While unconfirmed reports suggest actors Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon may also feature in the project, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

The film was initially scheduled to release on June 25 this year, but reports claim it has now been pushed to June 11, 2027.