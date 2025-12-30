Advertisement
JR NTR

Jr NTR Thanks Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality Rights

The court directed concerned intermediaries to promptly remove, disable, or restrict access to infringing content upon receipt of a valid complaint.

|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 12:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
Jr NTR Thanks Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality RightsPic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Jr NTR on Monday thanked the Delhi High Court for "granting a protective order" that safeguarded his personality rights in the digital age.

On Monday, Jr NTR took to X and expressed his gratitude to the Delhi High Court and his lawyers.

"I thank the Hon'ble Delhi High Court for granting a protective order that safeguards my personality rights in today's digital age. My sincere appreciation to Supreme Court Advocates Dr. Balajanaki Srinivasan and Dr. Alka Dakar, along with Mr. Rajender and team of Rights & Marks, for their dedicated legal support. Deeply thankful for your steadfast support. #Justice #PersonalityRights #DigitalAge," he posted.

Earlier this year, a City Civil Court at Hyderabad granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of veteran actor Chiranjeevi Konidela to protect the actor's personality and publicity rights, including the unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, voice, and other recognisable attributes across all formats and media.

The Court of the Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, through Order dated 26th September 2025, has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of renowned film actor Chiranjeevi. 

