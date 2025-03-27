New Delhi: Superstar Jr NTR has shared a heartwarming experience from his recent visit to Japan, where his film 'Devara: Part 1' has been creating a frenzy among fans.

In a social media post, Jr NTR revealed that a Japanese fan had learned Telugu, his native language, after watching his blockbuster film 'RRR.' The actor expressed his emotions, stating that the fan's gesture had truly moved him.

Jr NTR emphasized the power of cinema to bridge cultural gaps and inspire language learning. "Being a lover of cinema and languages, the power of cinema to be a bridge across cultures and encouraging a fan to learn a language is something I will never forget," he wrote.

The actor's visit to Japan comes on the heels of the release of 'Devara: Part 1,' which has been making waves in the country.

The actor took to his X handle and shared a video clip of his experience at an event in Japan where his excited fans could be seen cheering for the star.

"Overwhelmed, Japan! Can't wait for the Japanese audience to experience #Devara in cinemas from March 28th," he wrote.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks Jr NTR's return to the big screen after his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR.'

In 'Devara: Part 1,' Jr NTR plays a dual role, taking on the characters of Devara and Varadha.

The film's storyline revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting, where power dynamics are in constant flux.

The film has been released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor.

In India, the movie was released on September 27.