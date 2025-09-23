New Delhi: The Telugu romantic comedy Junior, featuring Kireeti Reddy in his debut role alongside Sreeleela, Genelia D'Souza, and V. Ravichandran, is set to make its OTT debut after a modest theatrical run earlier this year. Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Sai Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, the film will be available for streaming on the Aha platform starting September 30, 2025. OTTPlay

Plot Overview

Junior follows the journey of Abhinav (played by Kireeti Reddy), a carefree college student who embarks on a quest to create meaningful memories. His life takes a turn when he uncovers a hidden connection between his father and his stern internship mentor, leading to personal revelations that challenge his understanding of family and identity. Indiatimes

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Box Office Performance

Released in theatres on July 18, 2025, Junior had a modest opening. Despite positive reviews for performances, the film struggled to meet its Rs 25 crore budget, earning approximately Rs 10 crore at the box office, as per report by Sacnilk.

OTT Release Details

Streaming Platform: As per the report by 123Telugu, the film is set to premiere on Aha Video (Telugu version)

Release Date: September 30, 2025

Language: Telugu

Availability: The film will be available with subtitles for a wider audience.

The film's music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, adds liveliness and complements the youthful energy of the narrative. Director Radha Krishna Reddy's vision brings together elements of romance, comedy, and family drama, creating a film that resonates with a broad audience.

While the film faced challenges at the box office, its blend of humour, love, and family secrets has garnered attention from audiences seeking light-hearted college dramas. The OTT release offers a second chance for viewers to engage with the story from the comfort of their homes.

Also Read | 8 Times Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Stunned In Traditional Looks

With its digital premiere, Junior aims to reach a wider audience, providing fans of Sreeleela and regional film enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy the film's engaging narrative. The film's availability on Aha Video is expected to attract viewers who missed it in theatres or wish to revisit Abhinav's journey.