Kaattalan First Look Out: Antony Varghese Stuns In Gritty, Never-Seen-Before Avatar - SEE PIC

New Delhi: The first-look poster of Kattalan, the upcoming action-packed thriller, has been officially released, setting the internet ablaze. The poster reveals lead actor Antony Varghese Pepe in a never-before-seen rugged transformation that promises raw intensity and high-stakes drama.

Sporting flaming eyes, dishevelled red hair, and a lit cigar clenched between his teeth, Antony’s look is a complete departure from his previous roles. His blood-smeared face and hands further amplify the film’s gritty, violent tone, teasing a ferocious mass entertainer in the making.

Take a look:

A Follow-Up to the Pan-Indian Hit ‘Marco’

Following the success of Marco, a pan-Indian action blockbuster, Kattalan marks another ambitious venture. The film promises a similar scale and spectacle, aiming to appeal to audiences across India. The film is helmed by first-time director Paul George and was launched with an extravagant pooja ceremony, one of the largest in Malayalam cinema history. Designed as a pan-Indian spectacle, Kattalan is being mounted on a grand scale, with major portions being shot internationally.

While filming in Thailand, Antony Varghese sustained an injury during a high-risk stunt involving an elephant. The scene was choreographed by world-renowned action director Kecha Khamphakdee, best known for his work in the Ong-Bak series. Notably, the film features Pong, the iconic elephant from Ong-Bak, adding authenticity and spectacle to the action sequences.

An Ensemble Cast from Across India

Kattalan features a diverse and star-studded cast, bringing together talent from multiple film industries. This includes actors known for their work in Telugu, Malayalam, Bollywood, and even the indie music scene.

Adding to the film’s creative depth is composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, whose previous work in Kantara and Maharaja earned him widespread acclaim. His music is expected to play a significant role in enhancing the film’s emotional and narrative intensity.

The screenplay of Kattalan is co-written by Joby Varghese, director Paul George, and Jero Jacob, with dialogues penned by Unni R. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, targeting audiences across the country with its pan-Indian narrative and production scale.