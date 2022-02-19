हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal thanks fans for 21 million followers in beautiful red lehenga

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans as she crossed 21 million followers. The actor posted throwback pictures.

Kajal Aggarwal thanks fans for 21 million followers in beautiful red lehenga
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans as she crossed 21 million followers. The actor posted throwback pictures.

 

She wrote, "Thank you for the 21 million love, my insta family. I love you right back 21 million times over! #strongertogether."

Singham actor posed in a stunning red lehenga that came with a matching blouse and netted dupatta. She went for a glamorous make-up look and left her hair open.

 

The actor was in the headlines as she slammed the body shamers. She wrote a long post on how women should embrace their body changes during pregnancy.

 

Meanwhile, her upcoming movie 'Hey Sinamika' is all set to hit screens on March 3 featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kajal Aggarwal21 million followersNew poststhank you postInstagramMom-to-be
Next
Story

Veteran Kannada actor Kalatapasvi Rajesh dies at 89

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Indore: PM Modi inaugurates Bio CNG Plant