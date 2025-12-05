Kalamkaval Movie X Review: Seasoned actor Mammootty's latest outing Kalamkaval has opened in theatres today. The film is a recent Malayalam crime thriller film directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar. Let's check some of the first reactions of fans on social media.

The film received a UA 16+ certification from CBFC. Netizens have given a big thumbs to Mammootty's act in a negative character. In the Kalamkaval teaser, Mammootty's and Vinayakan's characters left the fans most impressed. Here's what the fans have to say about the thriller:

#Kalamkaval - Slow Phase Narrated First Half With Less Commercial Elements #Mammootty Devilishness,Intro Scene & Slang Things Were So Good.



Mujeeb Majeed Music Works is Terrific.Pre Interval Scene & Interval Punch Felt's Okayish.



Strongly need a Second Half. Hope Its Works pic.twitter.com/O589HTvj4Y — Abin Babu (@AbinBabu2255) December 5, 2025

And the man is Back babyyy @mammukka



Extraordinary Response for #KalamKaval From the First Show,After 2 flops,The Mollywood Patriarch made his Terrific comeback....!!



PEAKKaval Indeed pic.twitter.com/jy37oRX2tU — Siddarth J (@ursSiddarthJ) December 5, 2025

Kalamkaval features Vinayakan and Mammootty in the lead roles, along with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran in supporting roles. Debutant director Jithin K Jose, previously worked as a writer on the film Kurup.

The film is marked as the seventh production venture of Mammootty Kampany. The cinematography is handled by Faisal Ali, while Mujeeb Majeed composed the music. Editing is done by Praveen Prabhakar. The film completed its shoot in November 2024.