KALAMKAVAL MOVIE REVIEW

Kalamkaval Movie X Review: Mammootty's 'Devilish' Act Gets A Thumbs Up, Fans Call It 'Blockbuster'!

In the Kalamkaval teaser, Mammootty's and Vinayakan's characters left the fans most impressed.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kalamkaval Movie X Review: Mammootty's 'Devilish' Act Gets A Thumbs Up, Fans Call It 'Blockbuster'!Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

Kalamkaval Movie X Review: Seasoned actor Mammootty's latest outing Kalamkaval has opened in theatres today. The film is a recent Malayalam crime thriller film directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar. Let's check some of the first reactions of fans on social media.

Kalamkaval Movie X Review

The film received a UA 16+ certification from CBFC. Netizens have given a big thumbs to Mammootty's act in a negative character. In the Kalamkaval teaser, Mammootty's and Vinayakan's characters left the fans most impressed. Here's what the fans have to say about the thriller: 

Kalamkaval features Vinayakan and Mammootty in the lead roles, along with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran in supporting roles. Debutant director Jithin K Jose, previously worked as a writer on the film Kurup.  

The film is marked as the seventh production venture of Mammootty Kampany. The cinematography is handled by Faisal Ali, while Mujeeb Majeed composed the music. Editing is done by Praveen Prabhakar. The film completed its shoot in November 2024.

 

 

