Kalki 2890 AD Part 2 movie update: Cast, shooting timeline & release buzz

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming mega project 'Kalki 2890 AD Part 2' is one of the highly-anticipated films which fans are keenly waiting for. After the massive success of its first part, 'Kalki 2890 AD', the sequel was announced with Prabhas headlining the project.
Director Nag Ashwin recently opened up about Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in an interview with India Today. He said: "We’re starting the shoot regularly from next month and, hopefully, it should be done with the shoot by mid next year. I think it's the long journey of making the film from a blank piece of paper to what it turned out on screen on the first day of release. And the fact that it connected with the whole country and so many parts of the world, I think it's the journey that first comes to mind."
He added, “I think the box office result was a validation, and kids coming up to me even two years after the release and saying they are eagerly waiting for Part 2 is the validation. The National Award is definitely a good energy boost for us to keep working in the right direction."
Reportedly, regular shooting for Kalki 2890 AD Part 2 will begin in October 2026 and is expected to wrap by the middle of 2027.
While Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The sequel will continue the expansive story established in the first film, with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan returning in the second part.
The makers had earlier shared that Deepika won't be coming back as Sumathi aka SUM-80 in the sequel due to differences in views regarding the project. As of now, no confirmation regarding the actress who will replace Deepika in the film has been officially made, although names like Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt have been floating around.
The first film was set against a dystopian future rooted in Hindu mythology.
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