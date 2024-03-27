'Kalki 2898 AD' Producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani Reveals Film’s Story As The Real Hero

New Delhi: Acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi spectacle, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, is set to take the big screen by storm. It was only recently when actor Amitabh Bachchan announced that the film is nearing completion, sparking excitement among audiences worldwide. With such an impressive ensemble cast, fans are eagerly anticipating what could be one of the most awaited and biggest films in the making. Opening up about the film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani recently highlighted the film’s story as the driving force, drawing all the actors into its narrative.

She said, “I feel it’s the story which drove them all in. It’s not any of us. I don’t think any one of them was worried about what the other person was doing. They kind of saw the bigger picture of what we were all together doing for the film. I think that’s clearly why we were able to pull it off.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. The film is set to hit screens pan-India on May 9, 2024.