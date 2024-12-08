Kanguva OTT Release: Suriya’s Blockbuster Now Streaming After Smashing Box Office Records

New Delhi: Studio Green's Kanguva made a remarkable impact at the box office, raking in Rs. 127.64 crore within just three days and shattering multiple records in its debut week. Featuring a standout performance by Suriya, the film has been widely lauded, marking a milestone in his illustrious career. Its success is attributed to an engaging narrative, exceptional direction, and mesmerizing music that struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

After an exceptional theatrical run and record-breaking box office success, Kanguva has made its highly awaited OTT debut. This release offers audiences a chance to relive the cinematic brilliance of the film and experience its grandeur from the comfort of their homes.

Kanguva was shot across seven different countries, with the filmmakers aiming for a distinctive look to showcase the prehistoric period. To achieve this, they enlisted experts from Hollywood for key technical roles, including action and cinematography. The film is known for featuring one of the largest war sequences ever filmed, involving over 10,000 people. Studio Green partnered with leading global distribution houses to ensure a widespread release. The film premiered in theaters on November 14, 2024, and has since made waves both in India and internationally.