Kannappa Advance Booking: Vishnu Manchu’s Epic Saga Releases On June 25— Will It Get Rs 100 Cr Opening?

New Delhi: Kannappa is a Telugu mythological actioner directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa - a devotee of the god Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the title role. Supporting roles are played by Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo.

Kannappa Advance Booking

The countdown has begun for Kannappa - Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious devotional action epic, with advance bookings opening on Monday, 23 June in North America and Wednesday, 25 June in India. Releasing globally on Friday, 27 June, the film is set for an unprecedented 5,400+ screen launch, positioning it among the widest Telugu film releases of all time.

A Record-Breaking Launch

4,300+ screens across India, with all premium formats secured. 1,100+ screens overseas, including 200+ US premiere locations — the widest-ever for a devotional Telugu film.

Backed by strong distributor advances and solid early demand, industry chatter suggests Kannappa could cross Rs 100 crore in global gross on day one alone.

Vishnu Manchu, who leads and produces the film, shared, “Our goal was always to take Bhakta Kannappa's devotion to every home. If audiences feel the love we’ve poured into this, the numbers will follow.”

Big Names, Bigger Canvas

A powerhouse ensemble featuring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, with appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, and more, adds star strength to this spiritual saga. Enhanced by Wētā Workshop’s VFX and a stirring score by Stephen Devassy, Kannappa promises an immersive experience steeped in mythology, emotion, and spectacle.

Key Booking & Release Dates

Territory/ Advance booking/ Release Date

North America: Mon, 23 June; Fri, 27 June

India: Wed, 25 June; Fri, 27 June

