Chennai: Actor Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular role in director Mukesh Kumar Singh’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Kannappa’, on Saturday announced that the film’s release would be slightly delayed as the makers required time to “perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work”.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishnu put out a poster that read, “Dear fans, well-wishers and movie lovers, Bringing #Kannappa to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the highest standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed.”

The film was earlier set to release in theatres on April 25, 2025.

Expressing regret for the delay, Vishnu wrote, “We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible.”

Stating that their team was working tirelessly to bring the film to audiences, the actor promised the film will be worth the wait.

“We'll be back soon with an update and the New release date! Thank you for standing with us,” he said.

The film, which has been directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features some of the top stars of the Indian film industry including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar and Kajal Aggarwal. Cinematography is by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau and Indian cinematographer Siddharth.

With its breathtaking visuals and epic storyline, Kannappa promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025.