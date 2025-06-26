New Delhi: Kannappa, an upcoming Telugu-language mythological action film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and starring Akshay Kumar, has landed in controversy following the release of its much-anticipated trailer.

The film, based on the tale of devotion to Lord Shiva, has drawn criticism from certain quarters, with allegations that it "disrespects Brahmins."

In response to the backlash, the film’s producers have taken a strong stance, issuing a public notice warning of legal action against those who attempt to malign the film without justification.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the production house, released a “Public Caution Notice”, stating, "Our film #Kannappa releases globally on June 27, 2025 with full lawful clearances. Misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged."

In a more detailed statement, the producers emphasised the film’s fair production credentials, noting it has received all necessary certifications, intellectual property protections, and legal clearances.

Defining the project as a “culmination of immense artistic dedication, untiring efforts, and substantial commercial investment,” the notice urged the public to view the film before forming opinions.

“We thereby respectfully request all critiques to watch the film first, appreciate its substance, understand the intent and comment on it with responsibility, rather than succumbing to premeditated biases or vendetta-fuelled commentary,” the notice read.

While acknowledging the constitutional right to free speech under Article 19(1)(a), the makers cited legal precedents, including judgments from the Kerala High Court, to argue that defamatory or destructive commentary aimed at damaging the reputation of creative works is not protected speech.

The producers also highlighted a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court, which granted protection to the 'personality and publicity rights of two key stakeholders and principal actors of Kannappa, namely, Dr. Mohan Babu and Mr. Vishnu Manchu'. Any unauthorised use or defamatory portrayal of their likeness or attributes, the notice warned, could invite legal consequences under both the court's directives and applicable laws.

Citing past disturbances during the film’s production, the statement also warned that any unauthorised streaming or distribution of the film, in part or full, would lead to legal proceedings in civil, criminal, or cyber law jurisdictions.

Despite the controversy, the makers expressed hope that the film will be received positively by audiences, concluding the statement with an appeal for public support, “We look forward to the support, goodwill, and encouragement of audiences, well-wishers, and the wider public, to ensure that Kannappa receives the celebration and appreciation that it so earnestly deserves."

Kannappa is slated for a worldwide release on June 27, 2025.