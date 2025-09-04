Kannappa OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Epic

New Delhi: Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious mythological drama Kannappa was released in theatres on June 27, 2025, to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite divided opinions, the film generated curiosity for its unique retelling of a legendary Shaivite devotee’s journey.

OTT Debut Confirmed by Vishnu Manchu

Now, more than two months after its theatrical release, Kannappa is all set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video. Announcing the digital release on X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu wrote, “Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev Har Ghar Mahadev”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video.



Har Har Mahadev

Har Ghar Mahadev #KannappaOnPrime #KannappaMovie #HarHarMahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/WVrbZ2AMvn — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 1, 2025

Fans welcomed the announcement warmly, with one user commenting, “I was recently asking about this… finally it’s coming out.”

Plot and Star-Studded Cast

Kannappa tells the story of Thinnadu, an atheist tribal warrior (played by Vishnu Manchu), and his transformation into a devout follower of Lord Shiva, eventually becoming the legendary Bhakta Kannappa. The film also stars Avram Manchu, Vishnu’s son, as the young Thinnadu, Preity Mukundan as Nemali, Thinnadu’s love interest, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati. The ensemble cast includes Prabhas as Rudra, Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Sastri, Mohanlal as Kirata, and Sarathkumar as Nathanathudu.

Box Office and Piracy Concerns

According to Sacnilk, Kannappa earned Rs 31.93 crore net in India and Rs 41.75 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Following the release, Vishnu also raised concerns about widespread piracy, posting on X, “Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev.