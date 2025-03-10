Kannappa Soulful New Track ‘Love Song’ Released

Chennai: The makers of director Mukesh Kumar Singh’s upcoming pan Indian film, ‘Kannappa’, have now unveiled a beautiful new track, called the ‘Love Song’ from the film.

The number brings out the heartwarming chemistry between the lead pair of Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukundhan. This soulful hindi version, sung by the gifted singer Shaan and the talented Sahithi Chaganti, has been composed by Stephen Devassy, has lyrics penned by Girish Nakod.

The song feels like a warm hug, with soothing vocals, touching lyrics, and dreamy visuals coming together to paint a mesmerizing picture of love. Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukundhan’s on-screen bond feels pure and magical, making the song a standout moment in this grand spiritual epic.

Set against stunning backdrops, the song doesn’t just showcase romance, it reveals the emotions that run deep in ‘Kannappa’. It’s a glimpse into a story that promises love, faith, and devotion, all woven together with powerful emotions.

The Love Song is now available across all major digital platforms, marking a perfect beginning to what promises to be a spiritually enriching cinematic journey.

Kannappa, is based on the legendary tale of Kannappa, a warrior devotee of Shiva. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. With a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa in this magnum opus, a vast portion of which was shot in New Zealand. The film is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025.

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features some of the top stars of the Indian film industry including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar and Kajal Aggarwal. Cinematography is by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau and Indian cinematographer Siddharth.