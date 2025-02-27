Kannappa TEASER Launch: Akshay Kumar Reveals He Turned Down Lord Shiva’s Role 'Twice'

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar, who plays Lord Shiva in director Mukesh Kumar Singh’s pan-Indian magnum opus ‘Kannappa’, featuring actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead, says that he turned down the offer to play Lord Shiva twice before Vishnu Manchu's unwavering belief that he was the right person for the role convinced him to take it up.

Participating in an event organised to showcase the highly anticipated teaser of ‘Kannappa’, an epic film based on the legendary warrior devotee of Lord Shiva, to mediapersons in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar shared his excitement about stepping into the role of Lord Shiva.

He said, “At first, I wasn’t sure, and I turned down the offer twice. But Vishnu's unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me. The story is powerful, deeply moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. I’m honoured to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu released the teaser for the much-awaited pan-India film. The teaser offers a glimpse into a historical narrative of devotion, sacrifice, and grandeur.

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, aims to take audiences on a visual and emotional journey, blending traditional storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques.

Vishnu Manchu, who portrays the titular character, Kannappa, expressed his personal connection to the film. “This film is not just a project for me; it’s a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India. I’ve felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It’s a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride, because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach every person across the world. It’s a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity.”

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh spoke about his experience working with the legendary cast. “Directing stalwarts like Akshay, Mohanlal, and Prabhas was a wonderful experience. They are all extremely collaborative, bringing a lot of energy to their roles. Vishnu’s passion for this film has been infectious, and we are committed to ensuring this incredible story reaches people everywhere,” he said.

With its breathtaking visuals and epic storyline, Kannappa promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The teaser, which has already garnered attention at the Cannes Film Festival, will be available to the public on March 1. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 25, 2025.