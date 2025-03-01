'Kannappa’ New Teaser OUT: Prabhas And Akshay Kumar Lead An Epic Mythological Adventure - WATCH

Mumbai: The highly anticipated teaser for the epic film 'Kannappa' has finally been released, and it promises to be a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

With its stunning visuals, gripping action, and exceptional cast featuring Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal, the film is set to captivate audiences and leave them in awe.

The teaser, which was initially showcased exclusively to the media in Mumbai, introduces viewers to the powerful world of 'Kannappa,' a retelling of the legendary devotee's journey.

From the very first frame, it is clear that this film will be an intense blend of mythology, devotion, and high-octane drama.

Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior who transforms into Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee.

Akshay Kumar appears in the role of Lord Shiva, adding his divine presence to the tale. Mohanlal plays Kirata, while Prabhas makes a memorable entry as Rudra.

The teaser also features brief yet impactful glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan, further adding to the star power.

With a thunderous background score, breathtaking cinematography, and a gripping narrative, 'Kannappa' looks set to be a visual masterpiece.

The film seamlessly combines powerful action sequences with emotional beats, making it a cinematic spectacle that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Watch The Teaser Here:

Telugu:

HIndi:

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh shared his vision for the film in a press note and said, "Kannappa is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of Kannappa."

Vishnu Manchu, who has dedicated over a decade to bringing 'Kannappa' to the big screen, expressed his personal connection to the project. "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva's blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast," he said, adding, "The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning, and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labor of love, and I believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact."

Produced by M Mohan Babu, 'Kannappa' is set to redefine mythological storytelling with its cutting-edge technology and breathtaking visuals.

The film is slated for a worldwide release on April 25, 2025.