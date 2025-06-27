Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923054https://zeenews.india.com/regional/kannappa-x-review-prabhas-cameo-wins-hearts-netizens-disappointed-by-poor-vfx-and-weak-cinematography-2923054.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANNAPPA TWITTER REVIEW

Kannappa X Review: Prabhas' Cameo Wins Hearts, Netizens Disappointed By Poor VFX And Weak Cinematography

Kannappa X Review: The film has Prabhas' cameo, Akshay Kumar's Tollywood debut. Here’s what audiences say about this mythological drama.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2025, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kannappa X Review: Prabhas' Cameo Wins Hearts, Netizens Disappointed By Poor VFX And Weak Cinematography (Image: IMDb)

Kannappa X Review: Vishnu Manchu’s headlined mythological drama finally hit theatres on June 27. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and boasts big names like Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

This Telugu-language drama is based on mythology and tells the story of the titular devotee of Lord Shiva. If you are planning to watch this Pan-India film, reading the reviews is worthwhile. Check out moviegoers honest verdict here. 

Kannappa Movie X Review: 

 

 The film also stars, Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo in supporting roles. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK