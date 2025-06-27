Kannappa X Review: Prabhas' Cameo Wins Hearts, Netizens Disappointed By Poor VFX And Weak Cinematography

Kannappa X Review: Vishnu Manchu’s headlined mythological drama finally hit theatres on June 27. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and boasts big names like Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

This Telugu-language drama is based on mythology and tells the story of the titular devotee of Lord Shiva. If you are planning to watch this Pan-India film, reading the reviews is worthwhile. Check out moviegoers honest verdict here.

Kannappa has a moving climax with an impactful devotional element, and the intent is visible throughout. However, it lacks the real action highs and emotional depth until the final act._ #Kannappa pic.twitter.com/naj4j3ddLX — AA__ (@Koushik39911112) June 27, 2025

A decent and good watch of first half __

Second half is mad starting from the prabhas cameo it gives a very intensive high and goose bumps as the charcter continues and last 20min is mad __#kannapa pic.twitter.com/U4o2O58DsK — JASWANTHH (@thejaswanthh) June 27, 2025

First half is lag & Second half and last 30 mins is worth it for ur money



2.75/5 #Kannappa #KannappaReview pic.twitter.com/ArwOrH0VWN — Varm@DHFM_ (@UrstrulyVarmaa) June 27, 2025

Vishnu anna entry goosebumps, romantic scenes kuda unnai __



Second half lo rudra entry jai rebalstar slogans theatre errupted

My review : 3/5 #Kannappa pic.twitter.com/m23h9v1MtD — NTR Vishwak Fan (@NTRVishwak999) June 27, 2025

#KannappaMovie failed to reach expectation but remained as a decent watch to families for weekend . negatives mainly Mid-range VFX in some portions,Weak first half but dragged to a average film by climax #Prabhas_ & #VishnuManchu rating :2.25/5#KannappaReview pic.twitter.com/m8OO0Bl2G4 — murAAli__ (@007_murAAli) June 27, 2025

#KannappaMovie -

A mixed bag with some highs and lows.



Positives: Songs, Manchu Vishnu's effort, Prabhas' episode, and a few impactful moments.



Negatives: Weak cinematography, average editing, artificial CGI, costumes.



A decent one-time watch overall. _



Rating: 2/5 _ pic.twitter.com/w7VFwkOu4u — CineDisco (@cinedisco_) June 27, 2025

The film also stars, Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo in supporting roles.