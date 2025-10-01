Kantara: Chapter 1 Advance Booking - Rishab Shetty-Starrer Mythological Tale Earns Rs 10 Cr With Over 3,72,784 Tickets Sold So Far!

New Delhi: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's upcoming mythological period drama - Kantara: Chapter 1 will open on screens on October 2, 2025 - this Dussehra. The makers kept an intrigue and mystery surrounding the prequel. Will the film manage to match up to the hype created by the first installment - Kantara - remains to be seen.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Advance Booking

The original Kantara grossed Rs 400 crore at the box office and was made on just Rs 15 crore budget, proving to be a massive hit. According to Sacnilk ( movie data tracker site) as of Wednesday morning, the film’s advance booking stands at Rs 10.61 crore. With blocked seats included, the total goes up to Rs 17.65 crore. Kantara: Chapter 1 will be screened across 11,627 shows nationwide and has sold 3,72,784 tickets so far.

In the Kannada-speaking regions, around 1,98,162 tickets have been sold whereas in Hindi belts around 50,800 tickets have been sold so far.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer, Storyline

The trailer presents Rishab Shetty as a tough warrior who is up against a brutal king, protecting his men. This looks like he will be seen in as a larger-than-life divine protector role in second part of the legend. The visuals are grand and present a hard-hitting narrative with impressive BGM. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will reportedly showcase the legacy of the Kadambas. The film will present the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict depicted in Kantara (2022) which was a massive success.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Cast, Plot

The creative team includes music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan. Kantara: Chapter 1 will have an extensive war sequence involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Rukmini Vasanth plays Kanakavathi and Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah will be seen as Kulashekara in the period drama.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for a worldwide release on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages respectively.