Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Cr Club In Just Two Days

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated action-thriller Kantara: Chapter 1 is making waves at the box office, emerging as a major hit since its release on October 2.

Kantara: Chapter 1 - Box Office Performance

Kantara: Chapter 1 earned a whopping Rs 61.85 crore on its opening day, dominating the box office despite competition from Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which collected Rs 10.11 crore on the same day. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days, accumulating Rs 106.85 crore, including an impressive Rs 45 crore on its second day, according to reports by Sacnilk.

The film’s collections spread across various languages, with notable earnings in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, showcasing its pan-India appeal.

About the Film and Its Prequel

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over Rs 400 crore worldwide on a modest budget of Rs 15 crore. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel set a thousand years before the events of the original film. It stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Kantara: Chapter 1 - Plot Overview

The story takes viewers back to the land of Kantara, focusing on the conflict between the Kantara tribe and the Bangara kingdom. Vijayendra, the king of Bangara, passes his throne to his son Kulasekhara, while his daughter Kanakavathi oversees the kingdom’s treasury. Meanwhile, Berme, the determined leader of the Kantara tribe, works tirelessly to uplift his people.

The film features music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, and production design by Vinesh Banglan. A major highlight is an extensive war sequence involving more than 500 trained fighters and 3,000 extras, shot over 45–50 days on a specially constructed 25-acre set on rugged terrain. This sequence is being hailed as one of the biggest in Indian cinema history.

Cast and Release Details

Rukmini Vasanth essays the role of Kanakavathi, while Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah plays Kulasekhara in this grand period drama. Kantara: Chapter 1 has been released worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across multiple languages.