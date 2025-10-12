Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Cr In 7 Days

New Delhi: Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has struck gold at the global box office. Released on October 2, 2025, the film has now collected over Rs 500 crores worldwide in just seven days, marking an extraordinary milestone for Indian cinema.

Directed, written, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film has been lauded by critics and audiences alike for its gripping storytelling, powerful performances, and visually immersive world-building.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Set in the 4th Century AD, Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the origins of the mystical land of Kantara. The film explores sacred legends, ancient conflicts, and divine interventions, all rooted in Indian folklore and tradition. Kantara: Chapter 1 features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad.

In celebration of the film's phenomenal success, Rishab now plans to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings and express his gratitude for the film’s overwhelming success.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office #KantaraChapter1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week! #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you. #KantaraInCinemasNow #DivineBlockbusterKantara… pic.twitter.com/jxYuPN47jL — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) October 10, 2025

With its massive opening and universal appeal, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessor.