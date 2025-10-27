Advertisement
KANTARA CHAPTER 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of 2025

Kantara: Chapter 1 becomes the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing Chhaava, while gaining pan-India acclaim and showcasing Rishab Shetty’s transformation into Mayakara.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of 2025(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to make history at the box office. The film has now surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, according to trade tracking site Sacnilk.

Box Office Milestone

On its 25th day in theatres, Kantara: Chapter 1 overtook Chhaava, which had concluded its lifetime run with a total of approximately Rs 808 crore. Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 became the first film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Karnataka and currently stands at around Rs 235 crore in just 25 days.

Also Read | Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie Review - Rishab Shetty Starrer Showcases Strong Performances That Live Up To Its Hype

As reported by Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has not only become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 but also entered the exclusive club of Indian films to surpass Rs 800 crore worldwide. The film’s theatrical journey continues, as the movie aims to finish around Rs 875 crores worldwide.

Behind the Scenes: Rishab Shetty as Mayakara

Amid its successful theatrical run, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 shared a behind-the-scenes video highlighting Rishab Shetty’s transformation into the character Mayakara. The social media post reads:

"Witness the magic behind #RishabShetty’s transformation into the enigmatic ‘Mayakara’ in #KantaraChapter1. A sneak peek into the hours of artistry, dedication, and intricate detailing that brought this mystical character to life."

The video also celebrates the film’s 25-day run in cinemas and credits the creative team for bringing the story to life.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath In Spiritual Gesture After Kantara’s Record-Breaking Success

Creative Team and Multi-Language Release

Kantara: Chapter 1 features the work of music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan. Released on October 2 in seven languages, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film is reaching audiences across India while staying deeply rooted in its cultural essence.

