Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 4: Rishab Shetty-Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

New Delhi: Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-anticipated action-thriller from Rishab Shetty, has taken the box office by storm, grossing over 320 crores worldwide in its opening weekend. Released on October 2, the film has quickly established itself as a cinematic phenomenon, recording the biggest weekend collection of the year.

Surpasses Major Hits Within Days

In just four days, Kantara: Chapter 1 has outperformed several high-profile releases. It overtook Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 266 crore), Lokah Chapter 1 (Rs 290 crore), and even surpassed the lifetime earnings of the 2023 sleeper hit HanuMan (Rs 298 crore).

More impressively, the film has also surpassed KGF Chapter 1’s global earnings (Rs 248 crore), making it the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, just behind KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1248 crore) and the original Kantara (Rs 400 crore).

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

As per the trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty's action-thriller crossed Rs 100 crore, earning a whopping Rs 61.85 crore on its first day and an impressive Rs 45 crore on its second day.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English, the film appeals to a broad national and international audience while staying deeply connected to its cultural and mythological roots.

Set in the mystical land of Kantara, the narrative explores a power struggle between the indigenous Kantara tribe and the ruling Bangara kingdom. With characters like Vijayendra, who passes his throne to his son Kulasekhara, and Kanakavathi, the kingdom’s treasurer, the story unfolds alongside the fierce and resilient Berme, leader of the Kantara tribe, who fights to uplift his people.