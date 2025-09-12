Kantara: Chapter 1: Diljit Dosanjh Teams Up With Rishabh Shetty For Special Song, Marks His FIRST Pan-Indian Collab

Diljit Dosanjh X Kantara: Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty's prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara is getting bigger with each passing day as anticipation ahead of its release feels real! Adding to the excitement, an unexpected update is making buzz - Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has recorded a track for Kantara: Chapter 1. Yes, you read that right - an unexpected banger is coming this October.

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has doubled the excitement of fans as Kantara: Chapter 1 gears up for release next month. In a latest update related to Rishabh Shetty's film, Diljit has recorded a special song for the prequel today. The track is expected to be sung and wrapped up within a day, with the recording taking place at YRF Studios, Andheri, Mumbai. This unexpected collaboration is set to further enhance the grandeur of the film.

Bobby CR, who heads the film's music production speaking to TOI shares, 'It’s a celebratory track for Kantara, and since the film has grown from being deeply rooted to gaining global recognition, Rishab and Ajaneesh felt that an artiste who has made an impact on the international circuit would be ideal for the song. And who better than Diljit, the perfect fit?'

According to the portal, B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s soundtrack and background score, while Rishabh Shetty flew to Mumbai for this special collaboration on the song.

Gulshan Devaiah In Kantara Chapter 1

Earlier, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 introduced actor Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in the film. Sharing his first-look poster, they wrote, 'Introducing @gulshandevaiah78 as 'KULASHEKARA' from the world of #KantaraChapter1.' The poster perfectly captures the regal and intense essence of his character, showing him seated solemnly on a golden throne in his powerful first look.

Kantara:Chapter 1 Cast, Release Date, Trivia & More

The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth,Sapthami Gowda and Gulshan Devaiah among others. For the unversed, Kantara: Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Coming to the movie trivia, Kantara: Chapter 1 showcases one of the most ambitious war sequences ever filmed. Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Karnataka’s mountains, the epic battle features over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 extras, curated with national and international specialists. Filmed across a rugged 25-acre terrain over 45–50 days, this sequence is among the most monumental action set-pieces in Indian cinema history.

The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on October 2, 2025, across multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

The collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in Kantara: Chapter 1 is truly special, bringing together two major cultural icons. This special song in Rishab Shetty's is set to further elevate the grandeur of the film.