KANTARA CHAPTER 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 First Song Out - ‘Brahmakalsha’ Sets Spiritual Tone For Upcoming Film

The first song, “Brahmakalsha,” from Kantara: Chapter 1 has been released, introducing the film’s devotional and spiritual themes.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kantara: Chapter 1 First Song Out - ‘Brahmakalsha’ Sets Spiritual Tone For Upcoming Film(Image: @hombalefilms/Instagram)

New Delhi: The first song from the upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1, titled “Brahmakalsha,” has been released. Composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and sung by Abby V, the track has started receiving positive responses from listeners.

The song introduces the spiritual and cultural themes that Kantara: Chapter 1 intends to explore, with a focus on the divine energy associated with Lord Shiva. It follows the film’s earlier trailer release, which offered a glimpse into its intense narrative and visual scale.

A post was shared on social media with the caption, "An offering of chants, a celebration of devotion Listen to #Brahmakalasha, the first single from #KantaraChapter1. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2" 

Take a look:

Massive War Sequence Revealed

Kantara: Chapter 1 core creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, who have collectively shaped the visual and thematic tone of the film.

Also Read | Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer - Rishab Shetty-Starrer Spectacle Where Folklore, Faith & Fury Collide - Watch

In addition to its mythological and devotional elements, the film features an elaborate war sequence involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 people. Filmed over 45–50 days, this scene was shot across a specially constructed 25-acre town built on rugged terrain. According to the production house, it is among the largest war sequences in Indian cinema to date.

Also Read | Advance Bookings For Kantara: Chapter 1 Opens Tomorrow In Karnataka, Pan-India Prequel Eyes Record-Breaking Box Office

Multilingual Release Scheduled

Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. With a pan-India rollout, the film aims to expand the legacy of the 2022 original while staying rooted in its cultural and mythological essence.

