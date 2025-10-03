Advertisement
KANTARA CHAPTER 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 - Jr. NTR, Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Others Praise Rishab Shetty’s Film

Kantara: Chapter 1 has received widespread acclaim from major film stars like Prabhas, Jr. NTR, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who praised Rishab Shetty’s performance and direction.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 07:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kantara: Chapter 1 - Jr. NTR, Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Others Praise Rishab Shetty's Film

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has officially hit theatres and is drawing widespread praise from both audiences and critics.

Adding to the film’s momentum, several megastars and prominent figures from the entertainment industry have taken to social media to applaud Kantara: Chapter 1. Here's how the film is being celebrated across Bollywood and beyond.

Also Read | Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie Review - Rishab Shetty Starrer Showcases Strong Performances That Live Up To Its Hype

Entertainment Industry Praise Kantara: Chapter 1

Renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, took to X (formerly Twitter) to hail Kantara as a cinematic marvel.

"KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true MASTERPIECE
INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. 
It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. 
Rishab shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly
@shetty_rishab
Special mention to the BGM by @AJANEESHB"

RRR star Jr. NTR, currently gearing up for Devara and War 2, congratulated the entire Kantara team and praised Rishab Shetty for excelling both as actor and director.

"Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success.

@shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director.

My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision."

Pan-India superstar Prabhas, known for Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, praised the performances and the film’s scale, writing on his Instagram story, "#KantaraChapter1 is a brilliant film with outstanding performances from everyone..... The biggest blockbuster of the year. Congratulations to Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films.!!"

Actor Tottempudi Gopichand, known for films like Jayam and Varsham, also joined in the chorus of appreciation, #KantaraChapter1 is a beautiful cinematic experience. 
Absolutely loved the world, the characters, and every bit of this grand spectacle.
Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for excelling in both acting & direction, @rukminitweets is brilliant and DOP #ArvindKashyap’s work is phenomenal
Congratulations to the entire team. @hombalefilms @AJANEESHB #DivineBlockbusterKantara"

Director Prasanth Varma, the creative mind behind Hanu-Man and the upcoming Jai Hanuman starring Rishab Shetty, praised the film’s visuals, music, and performances.

Popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), known for Pushpa and Kanguva, shared his excitement and well-wishes.

"Wishing a Super Blockbusterrrrrrrr to the Entire Team of
#KantaraChapter1  

Rock it Again with ur Brilliant Performance Dear @shetty_rishab Sirrrrrr !!!

All d Best Guysssss…
@hombalefilms @VKiragandur @ChaluveG @rukminitweets @gulshandevaiah @AJANEESHB"

Pan-India superstar Yash took to social media to praise the Kantara: Chapter 1 team, calling the film “the new benchmark for Kannada and Indian cinema.”

Applauding Rishab Shetty’s work as writer, director, and lead actor, Yash wrote, “@shetty_rishab, your conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame. As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen.”

He also congratulated producer Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films for backing such an ambitious project, while commending the performances of Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, and the music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, supporting actors Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and the late Rakesh Poojary also received a special mention.

“Together, you all have crafted absolutely phenomenal cinema!” Yash added.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the surprise 2022 hit, explores themes of myth, devotion, and cultural identity. Rishab Shetty once again leads the film both in front of and behind the camera. The creative team includes composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan.

Also Read | Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1: Rishab Shetty’s Film Sees Roaring Start, Earns Rs 60 Crore

Released across seven languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English, the film is reaching a wide national audience while staying grounded in its regional essence.

Whether Kantara: Chapter 1 can sustain its box office momentum remains to be seen, but for now, it appears to have the rare distinction of being both a crowd-puller and a film industry favourite.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

