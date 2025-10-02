Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie Review - Rishab Shetty Starrer Showcases Strong Performances That Live Up To Its Hype

Written and Directed by: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth M G, Shaneel Gautham, Naveen Bondel and others

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes

Rating: 3.5/5

Kantara: Chapter 1 Review: Released in 2022, Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara wasn’t just a box-office hit; it turned into a cultural phenomenon that connected with audiences far beyond the Kannada film industry. The film, celebrated for its storytelling, went on to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada movies ever made. Naturally, expectations for its prequel were sky-high, and the big question is, does it live up to the hype?

Storyline and Setting

Kantara: Chapter 1 takes viewers back in time to the roots of the Kantara land, exploring the conflict between the Kantara tribe and the Bangara kingdom. Vijayendra (Jayaram), the king of Bangara, passes on his throne to his son Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), while his daughter Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth) oversees the kingdom’s treasury. Meanwhile, Berme (Rishab Shetty), the resolute leader of the Kantara tribe, works tirelessly to uplift his people.

Rishab Shetty & Other Performances

Rishab Shetty carries the film confidently, excelling not only as the lead actor but also as the writer and director. His portrayal of Berme combines intensity and subtlety, giving the character a strong presence throughout. Gulshan Devaiah, known for his versatile performances in films like Badhaai Do and Hunterrr, holds his own as Kulasekhara and delivers a strong portrayal showing the young king’s authority and inner conflict. Rukmini Vasanth delivers a competent performance as Kanakavathi, while Jayaram brings a steady presence as Vijayendra. The supporting cast also fulfils their roles effectively, ensuring the world of the film feels complete.

Also Read | Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer - Rishab Shetty-Starrer Spectacle Where Folklore, Faith & Fury Collide - Watch

Strengths and Weaknesses

The screenplay of Kantara: Chapter 1 keeps a steady pace throughout its 168-minute runtime, moving the story forward without ever feeling slow or stagnant. One minor issue is the subtitles, which are sometimes too small to read comfortably, especially when dialogue in other languages appears. While this can make certain lines harder to follow, it does little to disrupt the overall rhythm and impact of the film.

Kantara: Chapter 1 - First Half Vs Second Half

The first half is visually striking, with cinematography that captures both the natural beauty and the raw intensity of the setting. It’s also consistently funny, with humour woven into the early scenes that provides levity without undercutting the tension. Rishab Shetty’s action sequences are sharp and precise, which adds energy and momentum, making the first half both engaging, humorous and well-paced.

While the first half of Kantara: Chapter 1 mixes humour and visual spectacle, the second half of Kantara: Chapter 1 leans heavily into action, with sequences that feel intense and carefully staged. The humour from the first half is mostly gone, appearing only in small moments, which makes the story feel more serious and focused. There are scenes that really show the scale of the conflict and the effort behind the film, from the detailed sets to the complex action choreography. It becomes clear how much work went into making each moment look authentic and impactful.

Also Read | Kantara: Chapter 1 Advance Booking - Rishab Shetty-Starrer Mythological Tale Earns Rs 10 Cr With Over 3,72,784 Tickets Sold So Far!

Verdict

Kantara: Chapter 1 delivers on its promise as a grand prequel, expanding the lore and legacy of Kantara while offering a visually rich and emotionally stirring experience. Rishab Shetty deserves full credit for wearing multiple hats with such skill, proving again that his storytelling has both cultural depth and mass appeal. While not flawless, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a powerful mythological action drama worth experiencing on the big screen. Fans of the original and lovers of large-scale Indian cinema will find plenty to celebrate.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been released worldwide in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.