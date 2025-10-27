Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976888https://zeenews.india.com/regional/kantara-chapter-1-ott-release-announced-when-and-where-to-watch-rishab-shetty-starrer-2976888.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA CHAPTER 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Announced: When And Where To Watch Rishab-Shetty Starrer

Kantara: Chapter 1 tells the story of the divine guardian Panjurli Daiva, whose spirit rises to protect the sacred forests of Kantara as greed and power threaten the natural balance.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Announced: When And Where To Watch Rishab-Shetty Starrer(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been creating waves at the box office since its theatrical release. After a successful run in cinemas, the highly anticipated mythological action thriller is now set for its OTT debut on Prime Video.

Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to make history at the box office, surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When and where to watch on OTT?

Following its phenomenal theatrical run, Kantara: Chapter 1 will have its global streaming premiere on Prime Video starting October 31. The film will be available exclusively in India and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. The original Kannada version will be accompanied by dubbed editions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The OTT giant took to social media captioning, "get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31"

About Kantara Universe

Serving as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara: A Legend (also streaming on Prime Video), the film delves deeper into the cinematic universe created by Rishab Shetty. It traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend, the divine guardian who protects the sacred forests of Kantara.

Also Read | Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie Review - Rishab Shetty Starrer Showcases Strong Performances That Live Up To Its Hype

The story unfolds against the backdrop of the Kadamba dynasty, exploring themes of greed, power, and divine justice. Through intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities, the film presents a saga of faith, retribution, and survival, setting the stage for the universe audiences loved in Kantara (2022).

"Kantara represents a new chapter in Indian cinema, demonstrating how stories deeply rooted in local culture and authenticity can captivate viewers worldwide," said Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India.

"With Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Rishab and his creative team alongside the producers at Hombale Films, have further enriched this universe, crafting a narrative that masterfully weaves together spirituality, raw emotion, and grand scale. We're excited to share this extraordinary film with our global Prime Video viewers beginning October 31."

"Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a story deeply embedded in our soil, celebrating the sacred bond between man, nature, and faith," said Rishab Shetty, Writer, Director, and Lead Actor.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Pakistan Relations 2025
Strategic Diplomacy? US Seeks Ties With Pakistan, But Says India Comes First
Albania AI Minister
SHOCKING: World's First AI Minister 'Pregnant' With 83 Babies!
SNAP Benefits 2025
SNAP Explained: Why 42 Million Americans Could Go Hungry This November
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Slams Tejashwi Over ‘Jumlebaazi’, Unfulfilled Promises
National Conference
NC Rift Deepens As Mian Altaf Backs Ruhullah In Criticising Omar-Led Govt
Assam Rifles
Assam Rifles Apprehends ULFA (I) Cadre Involved In Army Camp Attack
maoist surrender
Chhattisgarh: Major Blow To Maoists As 21 Cadres Surrender In Kanker
special intensive revision
EC To Announce Pan-India Voter List Revision Dates Tomorrow
Burevestnik missile
Putin's 'Doomsday Bird': Nuclear Missile That Flies Forever, Strikes Anywhere
Marco Rubio
Not At India’s Expense: Rubio Defends US-Pakistan Ties With ‘History’ Argument