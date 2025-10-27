Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Announced: When And Where To Watch Rishab-Shetty Starrer

New Delhi: Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been creating waves at the box office since its theatrical release. After a successful run in cinemas, the highly anticipated mythological action thriller is now set for its OTT debut on Prime Video.

Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to make history at the box office , surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

When and where to watch on OTT?

Following its phenomenal theatrical run, Kantara: Chapter 1 will have its global streaming premiere on Prime Video starting October 31. The film will be available exclusively in India and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. The original Kannada version will be accompanied by dubbed editions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The OTT giant took to social media captioning, "get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31"

About Kantara Universe

Serving as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara: A Legend (also streaming on Prime Video), the film delves deeper into the cinematic universe created by Rishab Shetty. It traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend, the divine guardian who protects the sacred forests of Kantara.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of the Kadamba dynasty, exploring themes of greed, power, and divine justice. Through intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities, the film presents a saga of faith, retribution, and survival, setting the stage for the universe audiences loved in Kantara (2022).

"Kantara represents a new chapter in Indian cinema, demonstrating how stories deeply rooted in local culture and authenticity can captivate viewers worldwide," said Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India.

"With Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Rishab and his creative team alongside the producers at Hombale Films, have further enriched this universe, crafting a narrative that masterfully weaves together spirituality, raw emotion, and grand scale. We're excited to share this extraordinary film with our global Prime Video viewers beginning October 31."

"Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a story deeply embedded in our soil, celebrating the sacred bond between man, nature, and faith," said Rishab Shetty, Writer, Director, and Lead Actor.