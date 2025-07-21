‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Shooting Wrapped: Makers Of KGF And Salaar Call It Their 'Most Ambitious Film'

New Delhi: Hombale Films, which has made films including Rajakumara, KGF, Salaar, and Kantara, today released the much-awaited making video of Kantara Chapter 1, offering audiences a spectacular look into the epic scale and effort behind the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 Wrapped

The video, released as a wrap-up celebration, marks the culmination of over 250 days of shooting, the result of more than three years of unwavering dedication. With thousands of crew members working tirelessly through each phase of production, the making video stands as a tribute to the passion and precision that define Actor and Director Rishab Shetty’s storytelling.

Rishab Shetty took to his social media to announce the wrap-up of Kantara: Chapter 1. By sharing a BTS video of the entire journey, Rishab offered glimpses into the grand, divine, and marvelous world of this cinematic spectacle. He further wrote in the caption –

"Wrap Up… The Journey Begins

Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making.

Head to Settings -> Audio Track -> Select your language of choice.

#KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit.

Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide. "

About Kantara Chapter 1

While speaking about the film, The producer Vijay Kiragandur says, “‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is undoubtedly our most ambitious project to date — and there are several reasons why. The scale of effort, from the number of shoot days to the sheer volume of manpower, far surpasses anything we’ve undertaken before. But beyond logistics, this film holds a deeply personal place in our hearts. It’s the kind of cinema we’ve always dreamed of creating. At Hombale, our vision has always been to bring Indian cultural roots to life through storytelling. We’ve long aspired to create something for this generation — and for generations to come — that makes them proud of India’s rich heritage.”

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ is one of the hombale films’s one of most ambitious undertakings. The creative team behind the film includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will be launched in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English reaching audiences across languages andregions, while staying rooted in its cultural core.